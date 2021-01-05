3 Top Retail Stocks to Buy in 2021

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we explore three highly ranked stocks from the broader retail world that investors might want to consider buying this year. And none of the three stocks are banking on a vaccine to help return the economy to normal anytime soon.

The major benchmarks all took a dive on Monday, which made sense as Wall Street took profits and took a breather after the market surged to new highs to end 2020. On Tuesday, all eyes are fixed on Georgia, as Wall Street waits to see if there will be gridlock in Washington.

Meanwhile, the new U.S. stimulus bill and the Brexit deal helped boost global markets recently. Perhaps most importantly, the coronavirus vaccine continues to be rolled out in the U.S. and around the world. And U.S. officials project that roughly 100 million Americans will be vaccinated by February or March.

All of this helps add to 2021’s bullish outlook, which is also being driven by strong earnings trends and low interest rates. Investors likely want to consider adding stocks to their portfolios, given this backdrop.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO, which builds motorhomes and boats, is projected to continue to benefit from coronavirus-based spending on outdoor activities. And that’s just part of the reason why WGO appears solid.

Yeti YETI is the next stock up. Wall Street has loved its ability to expand beyond high-end coolers. The company has halso attracted more consumers and inspired knockoffs, as have Lululemon LULU, Peloton PTON, and others.

The episode then ends with Target TGT. The retail giant has dominated during the coronavirus and is poised to grow for years, as it competes against Amazon AMZN and Walmart WMT to gain market share in the next generation of retail.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.