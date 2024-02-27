3 Top REITs to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q1

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wise investors know the value of dependable real estate investment trusts (REITs).

They remain one of the best ways to strengthen a portfolio and generate consistent income. Also, many of the top REITs can be bought on the cheap, allowing investors to collect high yields while waiting for the stock to recover.

Plus, if we see interest rate cuts this year, REITs will become even more attractive. After all, lower interest rates will help increase property value. So this decreases REIT borrowing costs, which then increases their appeal to income-seeking investors.

Furthermore, while we wait for most of the top ones to recover lost ground, we can collect yield. So let’s examine three of the best REITs to consider buying and holding for the long term.

Realty Income (O)

With a yield of 5.86%, Realty Income (NYSE:O), or “The Monthly Dividend Company” just dropped from nearly $59 to about $51 and is now oversold.

Additionally, the company just declared its 644th monthly dividend of $0.2565, or $3.078 annualized. That’s payable March 15 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 29. Additionally, the REIT owns over 15,000 real estate properties under triple net leases with commercial clients. They include Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW).

Triple net leases are far more stable than other REITs because of their higher margins. Remember, with a triple net lease, the tenants are the ones responsible for property taxes, property maintenance, and insurance.

Federal Realty (FRT)

Raising its yield for the last 57 years, Dividend King Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) is another one of the top REITs to consider. With a yield of 4.48%, it recently slipped from about $106 to a low of $97.40. Also, it just declared a quarterly dividend of $1.09 a share, payable on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 13.

“Federal’s FFO per diluted share reached an all-time high, showcasing the company’s resilience in the face of elevated interest rates,” according to CEO Donald Wood. “Our multi-faceted business plan drove FFO growth, marked by continued growth in our comparable pool, contributions from our redevelopment and expansion program, and accretive acquisition activity.”

Impressively, FRT boasts some of the most reliable clients, including TJX (NYSE:TJX), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), and The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to name a few. Including those, Federal Realty owns 102 properties, including high-quality retail properties such as shopping centers and mixed-use real estate.

Agree Realty (ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), which yields 5.26%, is another sturdy REIT.

First, after dropping from about $63 to $56.40, ADC is a bargain at current prices. Second, it also pays a monthly dividend. In fact, its last one was $0.247, which was payable Feb. 14 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 31. Thirdly, the company owns 2,135 properties across 49 U.S. states, with retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants. Plus, President and CEO Joey Agree recently bought 3,500 shares of ADC at an average price of $56.92 for just under $200,000.

Furthermore, earnings have been impressive. In its fourth quarter, its Q4 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) came in at $1, which met expectations. Revenue of $144.2 million was better than expectations for $141.2 million.

“We remain intently focused on prudently allocating capital to drive sustainable AFFO per share growth above our previously discussed base case of over 3% growth in 2024,” as noted by CEO Agree.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

The post 3 Top REITs to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q1 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

