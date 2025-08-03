3 Top REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy in August for Passive Income

Key Points Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 15 years in a row.

Invitation Homes has raised its payment every year since it went public.

Realty Income has one of the best dividend growth streaks in the REIT sector.

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is a great way to generate passive dividend income. Most REITs own large portfolios of income-generating real estate, which provide them with the cash flow to pay attractive dividends.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) are three top REITs due to their consistent dividend growth, strong financial profiles, and high-quality portfolios. Those features make them great stocks to buy for passive income this August.

Capitalizing on growing apartment demand

Mid-America Apartment Communities has an excellent record of paying dividends. The landlord recently declared its 126th consecutive quarterly dividend. It pays $6.06 per share each year, giving it a more than 4% yield at its recent share price. Mid-America has never reduced or suspended its dividend in its more than 30 years as a public company and has raised the payout for 15 years in a row.

The REIT should have no trouble continuing to increase its dividend. Demand for apartments in the Sun Belt region where it operates is strong and growing, while new supplies should be limited in the future. That should keep occupancy levels high across its portfolio and drive steady rent growth.

Meanwhile, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has nearly $1 billion of apartment development projects underway that it expects to complete over the next few years. It also recently completed four projects and acquired two new communities in the lease-up phase for nearly $575 million.

"The strengthening demand/supply dynamic coupled with our growing development pipeline, which is nearing $1 billion, should support robust revenue and earnings performance and enhance long-term value creation," stated CEO Brad Hill in the REIT's recent second-quarter earnings report.

Cashing in on demand for rental housing

Invitation Homes stands out for its consistent dividend record. Since its initial public offering in 2017, this REIT, which specializes in single-family rental homes, has increased its payout each year. The current dividend is $0.29 per share quarterly ($1.16 annually), giving it a yield approaching 4% at the most recent share price.

The REIT owns and manages single-family rental properties in high-demand housing markets. That drives healthy rent growth (4% in the second quarter).

Additionally, Invitation Homes steadily invests capital to grow its rental property portfolio. It spent $350 million to buy over 1,000 homes in the second quarter. The REIT also provided a developer with $33 million in funding to build a 156-home community that it can acquire in the future. These investments are providing it with incremental sources of income to support its steadily rising dividend.

The name says it all

Realty Income has one of the best dividend track records in the REIT sector. The company has increased its monthly dividend 131 times since its public market listing in 1994, including the past 111 straight quarters. At the REIT's current payment level ($0.269 per share a month and $3.228 annually), it has a yield approaching 6%.

The diversified REIT backs that payout with very stable rental income. It leases its retail, industrial, gaming, and other properties to many of the world's leading companies under long-term triple-net (NNN) agreements. Those leases require that tenants cover all property operating costs, including routine maintenance, real estate taxes, and building insurance.

Realty Income also has a very strong financial profile. That gives it the flexibility to continue acquiring properties secured by long-term net leases. It currently expects to invest about $4 billion this year to expand its portfolio. These new investments will enable the REIT to continue increasing its high-yielding monthly dividend.

High-quality, high-yielding REITs

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Invitation Homes, and Realty Income pay high-yielding and steadily rising dividends. With more growth ahead, they're great REITs to buy this month to collect a rising stream of passive dividend income.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Invitation Homes, Mid-America Apartment Communities, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Invitation Homes, Mid-America Apartment Communities, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

