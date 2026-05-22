3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy After Crushing EPS Expectations: LION, KEYS, ROST

Corporate earnings season often creates short-term winners, but investors looking for sustained upside should pay closer attention to companies that not only beat earnings expectations, but also reinforce strong operational momentum and improved outlooks.

Three stocks that stood out in this week's earnings lineup and shouldn’t be overlooked were Lionsgate Studios LION), Keysight Technologies KEYS), and Ross Stores ROST), with each sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Lionsgate Studios Builds Momentum

Lionsgate Studios delivered a strong quarterly performance for its fiscal fourth-quarter, as improved theatrical results and disciplined execution helped profitability trends improve.

To that point, Q4 EPS spiked more than 70% to $0.37 from $0.21 per share in the prior year quarter. Crushing its Q4 EPS expectations of $0.24 by 54%, Lionsgate has benefited from successful film releases, including strong performance from The Housemaid.

Management has also continued to emphasize the value of its content library and franchise portfolio, which includes globally recognized properties like The Hunger Games, John Wick, and Saw.

Investors also appear increasingly optimistic about the company’s standalone studio structure following its separation from Starz.

For growth investors, Lionsgate offers a compelling combination of:

Improving studio economics

Valuable intellectual property assets

Streaming licensing opportunities

Potential upside from theatrical recovery trends

While media stocks can be prone to volatility, Lionsgate’s improving earnings trajectory could make its stock increasingly attractive if execution continues to strengthen throughout 2026.

Keysight Technologies Delivers a Major Fiscal Q2 Beat

Keysight Technologies produced one of the most impressive earnings reports in the technology sector this week, easily surpassing Wall Street's bottom line expectations for its fiscal second-quarter.

The electronic testing and measurement equipment company posted adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share, crushing expectations of $2.33 by 23% while soaring nearly 70% from Q2 EPS of $1.70 a year ago.

Even more encouraging was Keysight’s forward guidance as management issued stronger-than-expected Q3 projections while raising its broader outlook, signaling confidence in sustained demand across several high-growth technology markets.

Keysight continues to benefit from several powerful long-term themes:

AI infrastructure expansion

High-speed networking investments

Semiconductor innovation

5G-Advanced and early 6G development

Automotive electronics growth

Keysight’s communications solutions business remained a major growth driver, while total orders reportedly doubled YoY.

With AI-related capital spending accelerating across the technology landscape, Keysight is positioned as a critical infrastructure enabler for data centers, chipmakers, and networking providers.

Investors have already rewarded the stock with strong momentum this year, but the latest beat-and-raise quarter suggests the fundamental story may still have room to run.

Ross Stores Shows Consumers Still Love Value

Ross Stores reminded investors why off-price retail often performs well in uncertain economic environments.

The discount retailer posted exceptionally strong Q1 results, with earnings and sales both significantly surpassing expectations. Revenue jumped roughly 21% YoY to $6 billion while Q1 EPS climbed 37% to $2.02 and impressively exceeded expectations of $1.70 by nearly 19%. Notably, comparable-store sales surged an impressive 17%.

Strong customer traffic, compelling merchandise offerings, improved in-store experiences, and effective marketing campaigns were the key drivers behind the outperformance.

Perhaps most importantly, Ross raised its full-year guidance following the strong quarter. The company now expects:

Comparable sales growth of 6%-7%

Fiscal-year EPS between $7.50-$7.74 (13-17% Growth)

Both figures came in above prior guidance and analyst expectations, and Ross continues to benefit from a consumer environment where shoppers remain highly focused on value.

Even higher-income consumers have increasingly turned toward off-price retailers in search of bargains amid inflationary pressures and elevated living costs.

Ross Stores also maintains a strong store expansion strategy, planning to open roughly 110 new locations during fiscal 2026.

Conclusion & Final Thoughts

Earnings beats alone do not guarantee long-term stock performance, but companies that combine strong quarterly execution with improving guidance and favorable industry trends often deserve additional attention.

Lionsgate Studios is showing improved profitability and monetization potential from its valuable content portfolio, while Keysight Technologies is riding a powerful AI and networking infrastructure trend, and Ross Stores remains one of the clearest beneficiaries of value-focused consumer spending behavior.

After their strong earnings reports this week, these top-rated stocks may still offer investors meaningful upside potential moving forward.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.