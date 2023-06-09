3 Top-Rated Putnam Mutual Funds That Should Be on Your Radar

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $169 billion under its management as of the end of April 2023, of which mutual fund assets comprised $81 billion and institutional assets totaled $88 billion.

The company has more than 37 investment professionals and provides various financial services, including institutional strategies. It has a presence in North America, Europe and Asia, with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Munich, Singapore and Sydney.

Below, we share with you three Putnam Funds, namely, Putnam Small Cap Value Fund PSLAX, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund PEQSX, and Putnam International Value Fund PNGAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PutnamMutual Funds.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund invests most of its net assets in value stocks on small-cap U.S.-based companies with market capitalization similar to those listed on the Russell 2000 Value Index. PSLAX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on the company's valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 20.9%. As of the end of November 2022, PSLAX held 107 issues and invested 1.65% of its net assets in Aviat Networks.

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund seeks capital growth along with current income by investing most of its net assets in stocks of companies that its advisors believe to be undervalued by the market. PEQSX advisors also consider factors like company's valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends to buy or sell stock.

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.4%. PEQSX has an expense ratio of 0.55% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Putnam International Value Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of large and midsize companies from developed and emerging markets which its advisors believe are currently undervalued. PNGAX advisors also invest in futures, options, warrants and swap contracts for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.

Putnam International Value Fund has returned 16.2% in the past three years. Darren A. Jaroch has been one of the fund managers of PNGAX since December 2009.

