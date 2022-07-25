3 Top-Rated Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio

Investors always seek a profitable company over an unsuccessful one. Thus, they look for companies that offer sturdy returns to investors even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, Vaalco Energy EGY, Star Bulk Carriers SBLK and Banner BANR have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 12.

Here are three of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:

Vaalco Energy is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The 12-month net profit margin of EGY is 36.9%.

Star Bulk Carriers is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The 12-month net profit margin of SBLK is 51.3%.

Banner is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches. The 12-month net profit margin of BANR is almost 31.2%.

