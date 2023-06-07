3 Top-Rated Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely FMI Common Stock Fund FMIMX, U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio DFVEX and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

FMI Common Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign small- to medium-capitalization companies with a market cap of less than $7 billion at the time of purchase. FMIMX advisors invest in companies that are traded on a national securities exchange or national securities association. The fund also invests in ADRs and ADSs that are dollar-denominated and traded in the United States.

FMI Common Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.1%. As of the end of December 2022, FMIMX had 34 issues and invested 5.28% of its net assets in Heny Schein Inc.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of U.S. operating companies that are listed on the U.S securities exchange.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfoliohas three-year annualized returns of 18.2%. DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.28% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies with market capitalization similar to those listed on the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P MidCap 400 Index. FMCSX advisors also invest in large and small-cap companies with growth or value characteristics or sometimes both.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.0%. Nicola Stafford has been the fund manager of FMCSX since July 2017.

