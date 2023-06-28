3 Top-Rated MFS Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $565.9 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 300 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGKX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX and MFS Value Fund MEIJX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issues. MIGKX advisors invest in stocks of companies that they believe have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other companies.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. As of February 2023, MIGKX held 54 issues, with 10.6% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corporation.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies or issues with medium-market capitalization. BMSFX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

MFS Value Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies and issues that include common stocks and other securities representing an ownership interest. MEIJX advisors choose to invest in companies that they believe are undervalued.

MFS Value Fund has returned 10.4% in the past three years. Nevin P. Chitkara has been one of the fund managers of MEIJX since May 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MEIJX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MIGKX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BMSFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.