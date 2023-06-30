3 Top-Rated Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $196 billion as of Mar 31, 2023. This privately held company has 181 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett has 211 institutional clients and manages assets for clients in more than 30 countries. Lord Abbett invests in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz.,Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFAX, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund LADVX and Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks investment return higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers by investing in a portfolio of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed, fixed-income securities. LIFAX may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to manage holding duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fundhas three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. By the end of February 2023, LIFAX had invested 64.51% of its assets in Miscellaneous Bonds.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, which its advisors believe have above-average, long-term growth potential. LADVX advisors may also invest a small portion of the assets in foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts and other similar depositary receipts.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.0%. LADVX has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests most of its net assets in domestic and foreign companies, which its advisor believes have above-average long-term growth potential. LGLRX advisors primarily invest almost half of the assets in companies with market capitalization equivalent to the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. F. Thomas O’Halloran has been one of the fund managers of LGLRX since June 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LIFAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LADVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGLRX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.