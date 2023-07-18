3 Top-Rated Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund FGLGX, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFQTX and Voya Growth and Income Portfolio IAVGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign large-cap companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index or the S&P 500 Index. FGLGX advisors choose to invest in companies with either growth or value or both characteristics.

Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.4%. As of the end of March 2023, FGLGX had 173 issues and invested 7.4% of its net assets in Exxon Mobil.

DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a diverse portfolio of preferable small-cap domestic companies, which are priced relatively lower, and high profitability companies as compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. DFQTX advisors consider the U.S. universe as a market-capitalization weighted set of the operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 16.3%. DFQTX has an expense ratio of 0.18% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio invests most of its net assets in common stocks of companies. IAVGX advisors choose to invest in companies that, according to them, have the potential for capital appreciation and income growth, or both.

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 16.5%. Vincent J. Costa has been one of the fund managers of IAVGX since June 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

