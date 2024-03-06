3 Top-Rated High-Yield Bond Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

High-yield bonds behave more like stocks than investment-grade bonds. These bonds have significant holdings in smaller companies, which are considered to have a weaker financial condition but benefit as the economy moves north.

Although high-yield bonds are more exposed to credit risk, these have less exposure to interest rate risk, making them a differentiated source of return. Despite the headwinds faced during the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy, with indications coming in from the Fed that it might slow down its steep rate of hikes, these bonds are poised to grow.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked high-yield bond mutual funds, namely Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income FFRAX, Payden High Income PYHRX and American Funds American High-Income AHITX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income fund invests most of its net assets in issues of domestic and foreign lower-quality debt securities, floating-rate securities, money-market instruments, investment-grade debt securities and repurchase agreements. FFRAX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as the issuer's financial condition, industry position, market and economic conditions for investment decisions.

Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%. As of the end of October 2023, FFRAX held 62.1% of its net assets in miscellaneous bonds.

Payden High Income fund invests most of its net assets in a variety of debt instruments and income-producing securities like corporate debts, which are marked below investment grade by at least one of the recognized rating agencies. PYHRX advisor “Payden & Rygel” also chooses to invest based on comparable quality.

Payden High Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%. PYHRX has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

American Funds American High-Income fund invests most of its assets in high-yielding and low-quality debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers, which are rated Ba1/BB+ or below by nationally recognized rating organizations or other issues of equivalent quality based on the fund manager’s judgment. AHITX advisors also invest in corporate loan obligations.

American Funds American High-Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.9%. Tara L. Torrens has been one of the fund managers of AHITX since May 2015.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all high-yield bond funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of high-yield bond funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PYHRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AHITX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FFRAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.