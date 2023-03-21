3 Top-Rated Healthcare Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends.

Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash flow, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.

Below, we share with you three healthcare mutual funds, namely Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund JNGLX, T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund PRHSX and Vanguard Health Care Fund VGHCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of companies that, according to its portfolio managers, have a life science orientation. JNGLX has a fundamental policy to invest at least a small portion of its assets in companies that belong to the "life sciences" sector.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.0%. As of the end of September 2022, JNGLX held 99 issues, with 7.01% of its assets invested in Unitedhealth Group.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or life sciences. PRHSX advisors prefer to invest in companies with large or medium-market capitalization.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.0%. PRHSX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund invests the majority of its net assets in common stocks of foreign and domestic companies that are engaged in the development, production, or distribution of products and services related to pharmaceutical and medical supply companies as well as businesses that operate hospitals and other healthcare facilities. VGHCX advisors may also invest in companies that are engaged in medical, diagnostic, biochemical, and other research and development activities.

Vanguard Health Care Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. Jean M Hynes has been the fund manager of VGHCX since May 2008.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of healthcare mutual funds.

