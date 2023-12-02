3 Top-Rated Gaming Stocks That Analysts Are Loving Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amidst the regular speculations and announcements in the gaming sector, picking the right gaming stocks can be challenging. To make a wise decision, investors should consider such factors as growth potential, robust competition, positive market performance, and innovation.

Let’s dive into the reasons behind investors’ intrigue and attraction toward these three, hot gaming stocks.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stands at the forefront of innovative digital experiences. It offers its users a combination of gaming and social media features. Unlike traditional gaming platforms, Roblox offers a one-stop-shop interface. Users not only play but also create their games and immersive environments.

Roblox’s Q3 2023 financial results showcased the company’s competitive growth and resilience, surpassing initial market expectations. Despite losing 45 cents per share, Roblox managed to secure revenue of $839 million, outperforming the forecasted $830 million.

One of the key reasons behind such performance was its positive user engagement metrics. Roblox reported 70.2 million daily active users (DAUs). That translates into a yearly increase of 20%, with 16 billion hours spent by gamers on the platform. Despite reported losses, the company’s strategic cost-cutting measures allowed it to improve its financial performance.

The market reacted to Roblox’s Q3 2023 results positively on the day of the report. The stock’s price surged by 17%, backed by financial metrics that outperformed Wall Street forecasts.

Overall, the recent financial success of the company and year-to-date (YTD) price gain of 40% demonstrate growing investor optimism. As Roblox continues to expand its offerings and market presence, its potential for steady growth remains above average.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

The famous Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games took Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) to a lead position. Meanwhile, Zynga, Private Division, 2K, and Rockstar Games brands have increased this company’s market dominance.

Investor confidence in gaming stocks has increased with the anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. CEO Strauss Zelnick has big plans for the fiscal year of 2025. Analysts are expecting more than $1 billion in adjusted unconstrained operating cash flows and over $8 billion in net bookings. Following the analysts’ predictions, JP Morgan raised the Take-Two Interactive stock price target from $162 to $165.

Institutional investors’ confidence has increased since its recent filing with the SEC. In Q2, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its TTWO stake by 115.4%, symbolizing the growing trust in the company’s future.

Also, research firms including Roth MKM, Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley are bullish about TTWO’s future. These companies increased their price estimates for the stock, noting the gaming industry leader’s excellent footing. Given its robust portfolio and anticipated future growth, analysts see TTWO as a viable gaming investment option.

Nintendo Ltd ADR (NTDOY,NTDOF)

Since its 1889 founding, Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY, OTCMKTS:NTDOF) has held a lengthy history in the gaming sector.

Based on Nintendo’s intellectual property, the Super Mario Bros. movie was a box office success, earning $1,363 billion in sales. This success underscores Nintendo’s market competitiveness and unique value proposition, beyond ordinary ideas and characters.

Filmmakers are trying harder to find new, interesting stories to tell as the superhero genre loses its demand. Specifically, companies are increasing the number of Nintendo licensing agreements to produce movies based on its famous characters and stories.

Additionally this year, the Nintendo hype was sparked. Speculative reports buzzed of a potential partnership or acquisition involving Google and Microsoft. In September, the first murmurs appeared about a potential collaboration between Nintendo and Google. Those were aimed at developing an innovative next-generation headset for virtual reality (VR) games. Subsequently, leaked emails hinted that Microsoft was planning to acquire the Japanese gaming company.

Such speculations suggest the company not only retains its competitiveness but also gains the ongoing gaming popularity and interest. And this is regardless of a potential partnership or acquisition yet being confirmed.

On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Julia Magas is a writer who covers the latest trends in finance and technology. Her work is published in a number of financial media outlets such as Nasdaq, Cointelegraph, Investing, SeekingAlpha, FXEmpire, and Beincrypto. She primarily covers cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with a focus on market performance, innovations and trends.

