3 Top-Rated EV Stocks That Analysts Are Loving Now

In the quest for promising investments, the term “top-rated EV stocks” resonates strongly with forward-thinking investors. Analysts underscore this, seeing strong potential in EVs despite some market volatility. With robust price targets in view, these stocks are shining in a sector poised for long-term growth, a trend that savvy investors shouldn’t overlook.

Meanwhile, the EV market itself is rapidly expanding. This vibrancy was evident last quarter, with over 300,000 EVs sold in the U.S., highlighting an increasing appetite for eco-friendly transportation. Experts anticipate EV sales to exceed 20 million by 2025 and 40 million by 2030, accounting for over 20% and 30% of total vehicle sales, respectively.

Consequently, despite the competitive landscape, the EV sector harbors significant growth potential. Industry tailwinds fuel this optimism, with Ernst & Young forecasting an impressive 82 million EVs on U.S. roads by 2035.

As the global EV adoption is still in its early stages, these three leading companies in this space are well-positioned for robust growth.

Li Auto (LI)

In the fiercely contested U.S. EV market, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) price reduction strategy for market expansion is paralleled by China’s Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). Emulating this approach, Li Auto has made notable advances in China. The company’s November earnings highlighted this success, revealing a delivery of 40,422 vehicles. Impressively, this represents a significant 302% increase year over year (YOY).

Moreover, Li Auto’s performance in the third quarter of 2023 was remarkable. The company reported a YOY revenue increase of 271.6%, amounting to $4.6 billion. This bump was complemented by an impressive free cash flow of $1.8 billion.

Recently, Li Auto made waves with the introduction of the LI MEGA model, rapidly attracting over 10,000 orders within two hours. This response signals robust consumer interest and sets a positive tone for its commercial deliveries beginning in February 2024. TipRanks analysts underscore this positive sentiment. It suggests a strong buy with an average price target of $53.8, a potential increase of a stellar 30.2% from its recent price of $41.3.

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDF)

China’s BYD Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), the world’s second-largest battery maker, is revolutionizing the EV battery landscape with its Blade Battery. This innovative technology surpasses traditional lithium-ion batteries in both efficiency and cost-effectiveness, Further, it earns accolades from Tesla.

Moreover, BYDDF’s strategic diversification is evident as it launches a new sub-brand encompassing SUVs, off-road vehicles, and sports cars. Complementing this expansion, the company’s financial health shines with a record quarterly net profit of $1.42 billion. That’s an impressive 82.16% increase YOY, alongside a significant 38.49% rise in quarterly revenue to $22.3 billion.

Furthermore, BYDDF is strategically broadening its global reach by establishing its first European plant in Hungary. This expansion, with an official announcement expected by year-end, highlights BYDDF’s escalating international influence. TipRanks analysts echo this optimism, suggesting a strong buy with an average price target of $50, representing a potential 68.4% increase from the current price of $29.7. This outlook affirms BYD Co. Ltd.’s promising future in the evolving automotive sector.

Stellantis (STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stands out in the EV market with a striking balance of potential and stability, boasting a substantial $62.7 billion market capitalization. Despite initial setbacks from the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, the company has rebounded, especially since the UAW recently ratified historic contracts. Also, this development paves the way for Stellantis to concentrate on innovative ventures like the Dodge Charger EV.

Financially, Stellantis exhibits resilience and growth. The third quarter of 2023 saw a 7% increase in net revenues, underpinned by robust YOY shipment strengths.

Furthermore, the company solidified its presence in the European market with a strategic €934 million share repurchase from Dongfeng. So, this move, combined with a substantial $1.6 billion investment in China’s Leapmotor, underscores its commitment to diversification and industry growth. Additionally, analysts at TipRanks endorse Stellantis with a strong buy, setting an average price target of $26.1. This indicates a potential 27.6% rise from its recent $20.5 price, reflecting confidence in its potential within the competitive EV sector.

