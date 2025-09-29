3 Top-Rated Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Top-rated dividend growth stocks are good buys most of the time. Top-rated stocks refer to those with a high degree of analyst support, as reported by MarketBeat. MarketBeat tracks thousands of stocks and the analysts that track them, compiling the data and ranking them according to strength. Criteria include at least five analysts covering and a 2% yield; the stocks on this list include some of the highest-yielding names, averaging more than 4.25% as of the end of September.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation: 4.5% Yield at Long-Term Lows

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is an interesting stock, operating as a REIT controlling thousands of acres of timberland. The company also operates numerous sawmills, producing lumber and manufactured materials for the construction industry. Among its attractions is the 4.5% dividend yield and outlook for distribution growth. The company doesn't increase the payment annually but tends to increase it every few years when possible. Also of note, this company will pay a special dividend when the cash is available; the last was paid in 2022 and was worth nearly 2.4% to investors.

Analysts' support for PCH stock is solid. MarketBeat’s screening tool ranks the stock as a 3.00 out of 4.00, with six reports in the last 12 months rating this stock as a Consensus of Buy. Many of the ratings are upgrades to Buy, reflecting an improvement over prior years, and the price target forecasts a 25% upside, with most revisions leading to the high-end range. The upgrades were driven by the company’s low valuation and stable cash flow, as well as its exposure to real asset markets. Real assets, including commodities and real estate, provide diversification from stocks and bonds, as well as insulation from interest rate fluctuations.

Permian Resources Corporation: A Pure-Play on Permian Oil

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is a pure play on the Permian Basin with most of its assets within the smaller Delaware Basin sub-region. The company’s outlook includes sustained growth in the face of falling oil prices, driven by the development of resources and increased production. Among the critical details is the outlook for stable cash flow and earnings sufficient to sustain the capital return outlook.

Permian Resources Corporation’s capital return includes its dividend, which yields about 4.45% at September’s end. The payment is considered safe at less than 50% of the earnings outlook, with an expectation of distribution growth. The company increased its dividend distribution in 2023 and 2024 and is tracking for an increased annual distribution in 2025.

Permian Resources Corporation’s analyst coverage is more substantial. MarketBeat tracks 17 analysts covering the stock, with coverage having increased in the preceding 12 months. They rate the stock as a Buy, with 94% of the ratings indicating a Buy and one rating indicating a Sell. The price target, while moderated compared to the prior year, forecasts a 40% upside, a new all-time high when reached, with most revisions in 2025 centered on it.

Smithfield Foods: High-Yielding FMCG Stock

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ: SFD) is a high-yielding fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stock poised to reach new highs soon. The company is a leader in fresh pork and pork products, and it is expected to sustain steady cash flow over the coming year. Its dividend yield is approximately 4.3% as of the end of September and is reliably safe, accounting for less than 50% of the earnings outlook. There is an expectation for dividend growth due to the company's cash flow, payout ratio, and industry trends; however, none have been recorded in its short life as a publicly traded entity.

Analysts' support for SFD stock is solid, with 10 rating it as a consensus Buy and 90% of them rating it accordingly. They see this stock rising by 22% at the consensus price target, while the trends are leading to the high-end range and an additional 12% of upside. The only bad news is that the company’s largest shareholder has been selling shares; however, there is a silver lining to this cloud. The sales are reducing the company’s exposure to Chinese ownership, but are offset to some degree by institutional and insider buying.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.