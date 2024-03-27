3 Top-Rated Dimensional Mutual Funds to Invest In

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 15 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Dec 31, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $677 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 42 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA US Large Company DFUSX, DFA US Core Equity DFEOX and DFA Global Equity DGEIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Large Company invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that are part of the S&P 500 Index in almost the same proportion that they are represented in the index. DFUSX also purchases and sells futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities to adjust its exposure.

DFA US Large Company has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%. As of October 2023, DFUSX held 50 issues with 7.1% invested in Microsoft.

DFA US Core Equity invests in companies of all sizes with a focus on small-cap companies, lower relative prices and higher profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. Per DFEOX advisors, the U.S. Universe is a market-cap-weighted set of U.S.-based companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA US Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%. DFEOX has an expense ratio of 0.15% compared with the category average of 0.76%.

DFA Global Equity allocates its net assets to an underlying fund that invests in equity securities of large, medium, or small-cap domestic and foreign companies. DGEIX also invests in emerging markets stocks, as well as real estate securities.

DFA Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8%. Ashish P. Bhagwanjee has been one of the fund managers of DGEIX since February 2021.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DFUSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFEOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DGEIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.