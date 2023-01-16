3 Top-Rated Dimensional Mutual Funds to Invest In

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals, in more than 14 offices worldwide.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sep 30, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $540 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio DFVEX, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFFVX, and DFA International Value Portfolio DFIVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified and broad group of U.S. operating companies, preferably in smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability companies as compared to other companies in the United States. DFVEX advisors generally define the U.S. Universe as a set of U.S. operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States which are market-capitalization weighted.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. As of the end of July 2022, DFVEX held 2405 issues, with 2.94% of its net assets invested in Money Market.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of readily marketable securities of U.S. small and mid-cap companies that the advisor believes are value stocks with higher profitability. DFFVX advisors also choose to invest in futures contracts and options for U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. DFFVX has an expense ratio of 0.31% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

DFA International Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing all its assets in the corresponding master fund, DFA International Value Series, which has the same investment objective and policies. DFIVX advisors choose to invest in securities of large-cap companies in developed market countries.

DFA International Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFIVX since February 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DFFVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFIVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFVEX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.