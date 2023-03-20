3 Top-Rated Dimensional Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals in more than 14 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Dec 31, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $584 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFTVX, DFA - U.S. Small Cap Growth Portfolio DSCGX and DFA US Large Company Portfolio DFUSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of small and mid-cap companies that the advisor believes to be value stocks with higher profitability. DFTVX advisors may also purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 21.0%. As of the end of October 2022, DFTVX held 49 issues, with 6.74% of its net assets invested in Money Market.

DFA - U.S. Small Cap Growth Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of broad and diverse group of readily marketable issues of small-cap domestic companies that its advisor believes to be highly profitable and relatively better priced compared to other U.S. small-cap companies at the time of purchase. DSCGX invests using a market-capitalization-weighted approach.

DFA - U.S. Small Cap Growth Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 14.9%. DSCGX has an expense ratio of 0.33% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

DFA US Large Company Portfolio invests most of its net assets in stocks that are part of the S&P500 Index in approximately the proportions they are represented on the index. DFUSX also invests a small portion of its net assets in purchase or sell futures and options or futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust the equity market exposure.

DFA US Large Company Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFUSX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Zacks Investment Research

