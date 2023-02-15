3 Top-Rated Dimensional Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals, in more than 14 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Dec 31, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $584 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Target Value Ptf Class R2 DFTPX, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio DFSCX and DFA - U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio DUSLX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Target Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of small and mid-cap domestic companies that the advisor believes to be value stocks with higher profitability. DFTPX advisors may also purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA U.S. Target Value Portfoliohas three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. As of the end of October 2022, DFTPX held 49 issues, with 6.74% of its net assets invested in Money Market.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of broad and diverse group of the securities of U.S. micro-cap companies and may also purchase or sell futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure. DFSCX advisors invest using a market capitalization-weighted approach.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%. DFSCX has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

DFA - U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of a diversified group of readily marketable securities of large U.S. companiesthat its fund manager believes to have high profitability and comparably priced among other U.S. large-cap companies during the time of purchase. DUSLX advisors, under normal circumstances, choose to invest in companies based on non-fundamental policy.

DFA - U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DUSLX since December 2012.

