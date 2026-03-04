3 Top-Ranked Vanguard Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

Vanguard, one of the world’s largest asset management corporations, was founded by John C. Bogle on May 1, 1975. Headquartered in Valley Forge, PN, the company had $11 trillion in assets under management globally as of July 31, 2025. Vanguard had more than 20,000 employees worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2024, and offered 222 funds in the United States and 228 in foreign markets to millions of investors.

Vanguard is owned entirely by funds, a unique feature among mutual fund firms. According to the company, this structure allows management to focus more on shareholder interests. Among the most significant advantages, Vanguard claims to offer low-cost, no-load funds. This means that the fund doesn’t charge investors when fund shares are being bought or sold.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Vanguard Funds, namely, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund VWUSX, Vanguard Growth & Income Fund VQNPX, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds, Selected Value Fund VASVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Vanguard Mutual Funds.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in securities issued by large-cap U.S. companies. VWUSX advisors choose to invest in companies that have above-average earnings growth potential and rational stock prices compared with future earnings.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund has a three-year annualized return of 24.6%. As of the end of November 2025, VWUSX held 109 issues, with 11.2% of its assets invested in NVIDIA.

Vanguard Growth & Income Fund invests most of its net assets in stocks that provide dividend income as well as the potential for capital appreciation. VQNPX advisors use quantitative approaches to select a broadly diversified group of stocks with investment characteristics, such as those of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index, but are expected to provide a higher total return than that of the index.

Vanguard Growth & Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.3%. VQNPX has an expense ratio of 0.39%.

Vanguard Whitehall Funds, Selected Value Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of mid-cap domestic companies, which, according to its advisors, are undervalued and often have an above-average dividend yield. VASVX advisors consider undervalued stocks to be those that are out of favor with investors and trading at below-average prices in relation to measures such as earnings and book value.

Vanguard Whitehall Funds, Selected Value Fund has returned 11.9% in the past three years. Richard Lawrence Greenberg has been one of the fund managers of VASVX since February 2025.

