3 Top-Ranked Vanguard Mutual Funds With Strong Return Potential

Vanguard, one of the world’s largest asset management corporations, was founded by John C. Bogle on May 1, 1975. Headquartered in Valley Forge, PN, the company had $12 trillion in assets under management globally as of December 31, 2025. Vanguard had more than 20,000 employees worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2024, and offered 228 funds in the United States and 237 in foreign markets to millions of investors.

Vanguard is owned entirely by funds, a unique feature among mutual fund firms. According to the company, this structure allows management to focus more on shareholder interests. Among the most significant advantages, Vanguard claims to offer low-cost, no-load funds. This means that the fund doesn’t charge investors when fund shares are being bought or sold.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Vanguard Funds, namely, Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund VPMCX, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund VWUSX and Vanguard Whitehall Funds, Selected Value Fund VASVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Vanguard Mutual Funds.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund invests mainly in undervalued stocks with more than average earnings growth potential. VPMCX generally invests in large and mid-cap companies.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.6%. As of the end of December 2025, VPMCX held 166 issues, with 7.8% of its assets invested in Eli Lilly.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in securities issued by large-cap U.S. companies. VWUSX advisors choose to invest in companies that have above-average earnings growth potential and rational stock prices compared with future earnings.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund has a three-year annualized return of 23.5%. VWUSX has an expense ratio of 0.35%.

Vanguard Whitehall Funds, Selected Value Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of mid-cap domestic companies, which, according to its advisors, are undervalued. VASVX advisors may also invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts that are traded on U.S. or foreign markets.

Vanguard Whitehall Funds, Selected Value Fund has returned 15% in the past three years. Richard Lawrence Greenberg has been one of the fund managers of VASVX since February 2025.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Vanguard Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Vanguard Mutual Funds.

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