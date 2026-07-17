3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds With Strong Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX, Fidelity Select Tech Hardware FDCPX and Invesco Technology Fund FTCHX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are mainly engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors, including financial condition, industry position and market and economic prospects.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 58.2%. As of the end of February 2026, FSELX held 44 issues, with 24.1% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the development, manufacture, or distribution of tech hardware. FDCPX advisors use fundamental analysis factors, such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund has three-year annualized returns of 50.9%. FDCPX has an expense ratio of 0.67%.

Invesco Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of companies engaged in technology-related industries. FTCHX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 37.9%. Ash Shahhas been the fund manager of FTCHX since November 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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