3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds to Buy for Outstanding Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are the key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX, T. Rowe Price Science And Technology Fund PRSCX and Goldman Sachs Technology Tollkeeper Fund GITAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are mainly engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors, including financial condition, industry position and market and economic prospects.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 38.3%. As of the end of May 2025, FSELX held 43 issues, with 24.7% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

T. Rowe Price Science And Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of companies that are expected to benefit from the development and use of science & technology. PRSCX advisors also invest in foreign issuers, including those from emerging markets.

T. Rowe Price Science And Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 27.1%. PRSCX has an expense ratio of 0.79%.

Goldman Sachs Technology Tollkeeper Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equitysecurities of technology companiesthat, according to the fund’s advisors, will benefit from advances or improvements in technology. GITAX advisors also invest in issues of foreign companies.

Goldman Sachs Technology Tollkeeper Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.8%. Sung Chohas been the fund manager of GITAX since January 2018.

