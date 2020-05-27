3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy Now

Given the current volatile market conditions amid coronavirus-related mayhem and economic slowdown, it is very difficult for retail investors to choose stocks on their own. Therefore, advice from experts becomes extremely crucial.



You can just follow broker rating upgrades. Brokers have deeper insight into stocks, sectors and the overall economy. Moreover, they directly communicate with top management, and thoroughly study publicly available documents as well as attend conference calls. At times, they even interact with customers to better understand product demand.



Further, brokers scrutinize the fundamentals of companies and place them against the current economic backdrop to find out how the stocks will fare as an investment option. So, by following broker rating upgrades, you can easily find attractive stocks.



Nevertheless, depending solely on broker upgrades is not a wise thing to do. You must also take into consideration a few other factors before adding a stock to your investment portfolio. In this way, you can ensure solid returns.



Choosing the Winning Strategy



We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5.



Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are the three stocks that qualified the screening:



Based in New York, TakeTwo Interactive Software TTWO is a developer and publisher of video games. The company’s long-term (three to five years) estimated earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Gilead Sciences GILD is a pioneer in developing drugs for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus, liver diseases, hematology/oncology diseases and inflammation/respiratory diseases. This Foster City, CA-based company’s long-term estimated earnings growth rate is 3.7%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Tarrytown, NY, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments targeting serious medical conditions. Its long-term estimated earnings growth rate is 19.1%. The stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



