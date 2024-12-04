3 Top Ranked Stocks on the Verge of a Breakout (VST, FTNT, ZM)

As the stock market continues its steady climb toward year-end, we’re seeing a clear divide between persistent winners and emerging opportunities. Momentum stocks remain a focal point as the market pushes new highs, with some names that have outperformed all year continuing to look attractive. Two standout examples are Fortinet ( FTNT ) and Vistra ( VST ), both of which have delivered strong year-to-date performance and show no signs of slowing down.

At the same time, certain lagging stocks are beginning to stand out for their potential turnarounds. Zoom Communications ( ZM ), a name that has struggled to regain its former glory, is now catching attention as a potential opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a promising rebound. This combination of sustained momentum and emerging recovery stories highlights the diverse opportunities still available in this market.

Notably, all these stocks currently hold top Zacks Ranks and feature compelling technical setups. Investors seeking fresh opportunities for their portfolios should read on.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fortinet: Leader in the Cybersecurity Industry

Fortinet continues to stand out as a top performer in the cybersecurity space, driven by the ongoing digital transformation that fuels demand for advanced network security solutions. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, Fortinet benefits from strong upward earnings revisions, particularly for Q1 and FY1, where consensus estimates have risen by 13.7% and 9% respectively over the past 60 days. Additionally, analysts forecast robust earnings growth of 18.3% annually over the next three to five years.

Recently, Fortinet’s Security Service Edge (SSE) solution, FortiSASE, earned a prestigious and only “AAA” rating from CyberRatings.org, the highest accolade across critical categories like exploits, malware, and TLS/SSL functionality. This recognition underscores Fortinet’s leadership in delivering superior threat protection and performance and why it remains a go to option for technology companies.

Technically, Fortinet presents a compelling trading opportunity after breaking out of a strong bull pennant pattern. As long as the price remains above the $96 breakout level, the stock is well positioned to attract additional buyers and build momentum.



Image Source: TradingView

Vistra: Powering the AI Ecosystem

Vistra is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for energy to power data center services, AI and other growing data-centric industries. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting its strong financial momentum and positive analyst sentiment.

Analysts project solid growth to the bottom line as well. Earnings are projected to climb 17.4% annually over the next three to five years as it positions itself as a key player in the nuclear power and AI trends. As one of the few ways for investors to get exposure to the nuclear energy market, Vistra remains a must own for those following.

The stock’s technical setup also highlights a promising outlook. If the stock can trade above the $162 level it would signal a breakout and likely send it on another bull run. Alternatively, if it trades below the very clear $154 level of support it may be worth waiting for another opportunity.



Image Source: TradingView

Zoom Communications: Finally Making a Comeback

Zoom Communications is on a path to recovery after its dramatic 90% decline from the 2020 high, now carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a steady rise in its earnings revisions.

Also notable, the company trades at a very reasonable forward P/E of 15.2x, though it projects just moderate growth expectations. Recent positive momentum since late summer suggests that major investors are placing bets on Zoom's resurgence, believing its prior success was not a one-off event.

At its most recent quarterly earnings report the company showed encouraging results, beating analysts estimates on both the top and bottom line. Management also raised forward guidance, further indicating a continued recovery.

The technical setup for Zoom is also compelling. A breakout above $85 could trigger another significant rally. Conversely, if the stock drops below $81.75, investors may consider holding off until a clearer trend emerges.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in ZM, FTNT and VST?

The market's current landscape offers both strong momentum plays and potential recovery stories. Fortinet and Vistra exemplify stocks with solid year-to-date performance and technical breakouts, making them attractive for those seeking growth. Zoom Communications, after years of decline, now shows promise as it repositions for a comeback.

With top Zacks Ranks and compelling technical setups, FTNT, VST, and ZM offer a balanced mix of steady growth and high-reward potential driven by the continued secular trends in digital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.