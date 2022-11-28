3 Top-Ranked Stocks Stealing The Spotlight In November

Month-to-date, there have been plenty of stocks displaying a high level of relative strength, outperforming the S&P 500 quite handily.

And several of them have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions over the last several months, helping to provide fuel for the runs.

For a quick and easy explanation, relative strength focuses on stocks or other assets that have performed well relative to the market as a whole or a relevant benchmark.

For those seeking top-ranked stocks crushing the market over the last month – Nine Energy Service NINE, Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS, and Ross Stores, Inc. ROST – precisely fit the criteria.

Below is a chart illustrating the month-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



As we can see, all three stocks have gone on a stellar run in November. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Tecnoglass, Inc.

Tecnoglass is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of architectural glass, windows, and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries.

Analysts have upped their earnings outlook across the board over the last several months, helping land the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The company is on an impressive earnings streak, exceeding both revenue and earnings estimates in nine consecutive quarters. In its latest print, TGLS registered a 43% EPS beat paired with a 20% sales surprise.



Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The company currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

NINE’s earnings outlook has turned visibly bright over the last several months.



Additionally, NINE carries a loaded growth profile, with earnings forecasted to soar 120% in FY22 and a further 301% in FY23.

The projected earnings growth comes on top of forecasted Y/Y revenue upticks of 70% and 24% in FY22 and FY23, respectively.

Just in its latest release, the company registered a sizable 140% EPS beat paired with an 8.6% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States.

Similar to the stocks above, analysts have upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, helping land ROST into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



For those that seek income, ROST has that covered; the company’s annual dividend currently yields 1.1% paired with a solid 11.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Bottom Line

So far in November, these three top-ranked stocks have all climbed at least 20%, displaying a remarkable level of relative strength.

Shareholders of all three companies have undoubtedly been rewarded handsomely, and their favorable earnings outlooks suggest that more fuel could be in the tank.

For those interested in stocks seeing positive earnings estimate revisions paired with inspiring price action, all three stocks above – Nine Energy Service NINE, Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS, and Ross Stores, Inc. ROST – could all be considerations.

