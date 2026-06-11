3 Top Ranked Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

Markets have become a bit more volatile in recent weeks as investors weigh rising tensions in the Middle East against the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates. While keeping an eye on the broader market is important, it's equally important not to lose sight of the individual opportunities that continue to emerge beneath the surface.

I remain constructive on the market's long-term outlook, though I can't say with certainty whether stocks will push to new highs immediately or endure a deeper pullback first. What I do have greater confidence in are companies that are demonstrating relative strength despite the market's recent turbulence and are supported by multiple fundamental catalysts.

The best stocks tend to share a handful of common characteristics: rising earnings estimates, above-average growth prospects, favorable industry trends, and reasonable valuations. When those factors align, investors often have a greater chance of outperforming regardless of the market's short-term direction.

Three stocks that currently fit that description are Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP), Atlanticus (ATLC), and Credo Technology Group (CRDO). This group offers a diverse selection of stocks, each offers a compelling combination of earnings momentum, growth potential, and attractive risk-reward characteristics.



Image Source: TradingView

Credo Technology Group: AI Stock Holds Up Amid Pullback

Credo Technology Group develops high-speed connectivity and data infrastructure solutions that help move massive amounts of data within AI clusters and hyperscale data centers. As AI workloads become larger and more demanding, the need for faster, more efficient networking solutions has become increasingly important, placing Credo at the center of the AI boom.

Notably, AI- adjacent stocks have been hammered over the last week, while Credo has held up exceptionally well. Relative strength during periods of market weakness is often a sign that institutional investors remain eager buyers and can be an early indicator of future outperformance.

The fundamentals are equally impressive. Credo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with current year earnings estimates rising 29% over the last 60 days and next year's estimates climbing nearly 50%. Analysts expect revenue growth of 76% this year and another 47.2% next year, while earnings are projected to increase 72% and 41%, respectively.

At roughly 40x forward earnings, Credo commands the highest valuation of the three stocks featured here. However, given its exceptional growth profile, improving earnings outlook, and exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout, that premium appears justified.

The technical picture is also constructive. As shown in the chart below, Credo recently broke out from a multi-week consolidation pattern, suggesting the stock may be preparing for another leg higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Concrete Pumping Holdings: Shares Breakout on Earnings Upgrades

Concrete Pumping Holdings is a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services to the commercial, residential, and infrastructure construction markets across the United States and United Kingdom. The company benefits from ongoing construction activity, infrastructure spending, and a relatively specialized market position.

Shares surged following a strong earnings report that significantly improved the company's outlook. As a result, BBCP now boasts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with current year earnings estimates jumping 42% over the last week and next year's estimates rising 30%.

The technical setup is equally compelling. After gapping sharply higher on earnings, the stock has spent several days consolidating those gains in a tight bull flag pattern. This type of price action is often seen before a continuation move, and a breakout above the current range could signal the start of another leg higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Atlanticus: Stock Trades at a Discount to Growth

Atlanticus is a specialty finance company that provides credit products to consumers through bank partnerships and direct lending channels. The stock has been a standout within the financial sector, benefiting from the group's recent strength while continuing to outperform many of its peers.

The company enjoys a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with next quarter earnings estimates jumping 42% over the last month and current year estimates rising nearly 12%. Analysts expect revenue growth of 54% this year and 19% next year, while earnings are projected to grow 52% and 38%, respectively.

Despite those impressive growth rates, shares trade at just 9.3x forward earnings, giving the stock a compelling growth-to-value profile.

The technical setup is also a standout. Shares have been consolidating in a large bull flag pattern and rebounded sharply today, a sign that buyers remain active on pullbacks. A breakout above resistance could signal the start of another significant move higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in BBPC, CRDO and ALTC?

While the market's near-term direction remains uncertain, all three of these stocks share several traits that have historically led to outperformance: rising earnings estimates, strong growth forecasts, constructive technical setups, and favorable Zacks rankings.

Investors looking for exposure to AI infrastructure may find Credo particularly attractive, while Atlanticus offers a compelling growth-at-a-reasonable-price story in financials. Concrete Pumping provides a different angle altogether, combining improving fundamentals with a breakout technical pattern tied to infrastructure and construction spending.

No stock is without risk, but based on the current combination of earnings momentum, growth, and price action, BBCP, CRDO and ATLC appear well positioned to move higher over the coming quarters.

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Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.