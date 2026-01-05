3 Top Ranked Stocks to Buy for 2026 (LLY, WFRD, PGY)

As we enter a new year, the opportunity set in the stock market remains compelling. The US economy has proven more resilient than many expected, the artificial intelligence boom continues to gain momentum, and the rally in equities is broadening beyond the narrow leadership of the Magnificent Seven. Together, these dynamics are creating fertile ground for stock selection as we look ahead to 2026.

One tool that has consistently stood out in this environment is the Zacks Rank. It remains one of the most effective investing systems available, with a strong track record of identifying emerging leaders before their stories become consensus. In recent years, I have watched it flag major winners such as Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and AppLovin well ahead of widespread Wall Street recognition.

Today, three stocks in particular rise to the top of the list: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Weatherford International (WFRD). Each carries a top Zacks Rank, is backed by strong growth expectations, and offers an attractive valuation profile as we move into the next phase of the market cycle.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eli Lilly: Structural Winner, Stock Breaking Out Again

Eli Lilly delivered exceptional performance in 2023 and 2024 following the breakthrough adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss therapies, but the stock lost momentum during the first half of 2025 as expectations reset. That pause proved temporary. From late summer through year end, shares staged a powerful advance as sentiment improved, positioning remained relatively light, and healthcare leadership emerged amid rising market volatility. That late year surge appears to have laid the groundwork for another leg higher.

Fundamentally, the story continues to strengthen. Eli Lilly was recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting upward revisions to earnings estimates. Valuation remains compelling when viewed against the company’s growth profile. The stock currently trades at 32.2x forward earnings, while EPS is projected to grow at a 41.4% annualized rate over the next three to five years. On the top line, sales are expected to increase 42% this year and a further 22% next year.

The technical setup reinforces the bullish case. After forming a broad consolidation during the first half of last year, LLY broke decisively above prior resistance. More recently, the stock has been digesting those gains through a tighter consolidation, consistent with a continuation or bull flag pattern. While shares are pulling back today, they remain well within the current range. A renewed breakout above this structure, particularly above the ~$1,100 level, would likely signal the next phase of the stock’s advance.



Image Source: TradingView

Pagaya Technologies Ltd: Shares Are on Sale

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is an emerging fintech player in the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) space with a compelling risk-reward profile. I first highlighted the stock early last summer when it carried a top Zacks Rank, strong growth projections, an attractive valuation, and improving momentum. The subsequent move exceeded even my expectations, with shares more than tripling in just a few months. That rally was followed by a sharp reset, however, as the stock pulled back more than 50% during the fourth quarter.

Today, the setup is once again appealing. Pagaya has returned to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), continues to trade at a discounted valuation, and remains backed by robust growth forecasts. Shares change hands at just 6.5x forward earnings, while sales are expected to grow 28.4% this year and 19.2% next year. Earnings growth is even more striking, with estimates calling for a 274% jump this year.

Momentum is also starting to turn back in the stock’s favor. Following the sharp correction, PGY spent several weeks consolidating near its recent lows, carving out a base. More recently, shares have broken out of a descending wedge pattern, signaling renewed buying interest to start the year. This early-year breakout looks like a potential pivot point, and as long as the stock holds above that level, the conditions appear favorable for investors to rotate back into the name.



Image Source: TradingView

Weatherford International: Top Energy Stock Amid Rising Global Tensions

Weatherford International shares are trading sharply higher today alongside the broader energy sector, following the Trump administration’s military extraction of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The operation represents a significant geopolitical development, with immediate implications for global energy markets given Venezuela’s position as the holder of the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

While the ultimate trajectory of this highly complex situation remains uncertain, the market’s reaction is notable. Energy equities are clearly responding to the perceived shift in risk dynamics. Importantly, Weatherford’s strength is not solely a function of today’s headlines. The stock has carried a top Zacks Rank for several weeks, and the energy sector had already begun to show signs of renewed leadership ahead of this event.

From a technical perspective, WFRD had been trending higher through the fourth quarter and spent recent weeks forming a well-defined bull flag. Today’s session marks a decisive breakout from that consolidation. Although sharp, gap-driven moves can feel uncomfortable to chase, they often serve as the early stages of more sustained advances. With energy emerging as a leading sector late last year and oil prices appearing to have established a floor, this breakout reinforces the bullish thesis for both Weatherford and the broader energy space.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in WFRD, LLY and PGY?

Each of these stocks offers a distinct way to participate in the 2026 opportunity set. Eli Lilly represents a quality, structural growth leader with improving momentum. Pagaya offers a beaten down, high-upside growth story with valuation and earnings leverage. Weatherford provides exposure to a resurgent energy cycle amid shifting global dynamics. With all three carrying top Zacks Ranks and supportive fundamental and technical backdrops, they stand out as compelling candidates for investors looking to position within some of the primary market trends.

