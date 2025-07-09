3 Top-Ranked Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Small-cap value mutual funds provide excellent choices for investors looking for bargains, i.e., stocks at a discount with impressive growth potential. Value mutual funds comprise stocks trading at a discount to book value, low price-to-earnings ratios and high dividend yields.

Value investing is a very popular strategy, and for a good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks with low Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio, solid outlooks and decent dividends? Also, small-cap funds are good choices for investors with a high-risk appetite, as companies with small market capitalizations are expected to have higher growth potential than large- and mid-cap companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies with a market cap lower than $2 billion. Also, small-cap funds are expected to provide diversification across different sectors and companies.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked small-cap value mutual funds, namely, Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity SPSAX, DFA US Targeted Value DFFVX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Small Cap Value mutual funds.

Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity seeks a long-term total return on investment. SPSAX invests in small-cap companies, defining them as firms with market capitalizations within the range of those companies on the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase.

Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity has three-year annualized returns of 4.3%. As of December 2024, SPSAX held 245 issues, with 1.1% of its assets invested in Jackson Financial.

DFA US Targeted Value invests in a varied group of readily marketable securities of U.S. small and mid-cap companies that its advisors consider to be value stocks with high profitability.

DFA US Targeted Value has a three-year annualized return of 6%. DFFVX has an expense ratio of 0.29%.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital growth by investing the majority of its net assets in the undervalued securities of small-cap companies. VSCAX invests primarily in common stock.

Invesco Small Cap Value has a three-year annualized return of 12.8%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSCAX since June 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small cap value mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (SPSAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFFVX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.