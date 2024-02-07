3 Top-Ranked Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Less international exposure makes small-cap funds less vulnerable to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Though small-cap stocks are believed to provide greater returns, they are also expected to be more volatile than large and mid-cap companies. Also, growth funds may experience more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Risky investors who prefer capital appreciation over dividend payout may consider small-cap growth mutual funds. Growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise in value over the long term. Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies.

Below, we share with you three small-cap growth mutual funds, namely, Harbor Small Cap Growth HISGX, American Century Small Cap Growth ANOIX and Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund FOCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Harbor Small Cap Growth fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common and preferred stocks of small-cap companies. HISGX advisors consider small companies as those with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Harbor Small Cap Growth fund has five-year annualized returns of 14.1%. As of the end of December 2023, HISGX had 63 issues and 3.3% of its assets were invested in Ascendis Pharma.

American Century Small Cap Growth fund invests most of its net assets in small-cap companies with market capitalization similar to that of companies listed on the Russell 2000 Growth Index. ANOIX advisors use their own investment strategy to find companies that they believe will increase in value over time.

American Century Small Cap Growth fund has five-year annualized returns of 13.8%. ANOIX has an expense ratio of 1.17% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies. FOCSX advisors consider small-cap companies as those with market capitalization similar to those listed on the Russell 2000 Growth Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund has five-year annualized returns of 13.2%. Patrick Venanzi has been one of the fund managers of FOCSX since May 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap growth mutual funds.

