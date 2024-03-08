3 Top-Ranked Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Less international exposure makes small-cap funds less vulnerable to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Though small-cap stocks are believed to provide greater returns, they are expected to be more volatile than large and mid-cap companies. Also, growth funds may experience more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Risk-taking investors who prefer capital appreciation over dividend payout may consider small-cap growth mutual funds. Growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise in value over the long term. Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies.

Below, we share with you three small-cap growth mutual funds, namely, Eaton Vance Small-Cap ETEGX, Vanguard Explorer Investor Shares VEXPX and Harbor Small Cap Growth Investor Shares HISGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Eaton Vance Small-Cap fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies. ETEGX advisors consider small-cap companies as those with market capitalization similar to or below or have a three-year average maximum market cap of companies listed in the Russell 2000 Index.

Eaton Vance Small-Cap fund has five-year annualized returns of 7.8%. As of the end of June 2023, ETEGX had 71 issues and 2.9% of its assets were invested in CBIZ.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor Shares fund aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in small and medium-cap companies. VEXPX advisors choose to invest in companies based on superior growth potential.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor Shares fund has returned 10.2% in the past five years. VEXPX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Harbor Small Cap Growth Investor Shares fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common and preferred stocks of small-cap companies. HISGX advisors consider small companies, with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Harbor Small Cap Growth fund has five-year annualized returns of 11.3%.William A. Muggia has been one of the fund managers of HISGX since October 2000.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap growth mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VEXPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HISGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ETEGX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.