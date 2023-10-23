3 Top-Ranked Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Appealing Returns

Risk-loving investors, who give precedence to capital appreciation, along with dividend payouts, may consider small-cap blend mutual funds to derive healthy returns. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks that are projected to rise over the long term.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion.

The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Also, due to their less international exposure, small-cap funds offer higher protection than their large and mid-cap counterparts in any global downturn.

Below, we share with you three small-cap growth mutual funds, namely Thrivent Small Cap Stock AASMX, DFA US Small Cap DFSTX and TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund TCSEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap blend funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic equity securities of small-cap companies. AASMX advisors consider small companies as those with market capitalization within the range of market cap of companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small company market capitalization classifications published by Morningstar or Lipper.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock has three-year annualized returns of 14.8%.As of the end of April 2023, AASMX had 87 issues and invested 2.3% of its net assets in TTM Technologies.

DFA US Small Cap fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group readily marketable securities of small-cap domestic companies using a market-capitalization-weighted approach. DFSTX advisors invest a larger proportion of the fund in companies with higher market capitalizations than those with relatively lower market capitalization.

DFA US Small Cap fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.6%.DFSTX has an expense ratio of 0.27% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in small-cap domestic equity securities with market capitalization within the range of companies included on the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. TCSEX advisors generally choose to invest across a wide range of sectors with attractive growth rates and valuations.

TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.3%. Pei Chen has been one of the fund managers of TCSEX since March 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap blend mutual funds.

