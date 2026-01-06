3 Top-Ranked Short-Term Government Bond Funds to Hedge Your Risk

Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure options for earning regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to one’s portfolio with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds.

U.S. government bond funds usually invest in Treasury bills, notes and securities issued by government agencies. They are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.

Meanwhile, a short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund that is limited by its investment objectives and fund bylaws to invest primarily in the short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. Depending on the fund's definition, the short term can be up to five years.

Below, we share with you three short-term government bond mutual funds, viz. GMO U.S. Treasury Fund GUSTX, Sei Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund TCSGX and Loomis Sayles Funds - Ltd Term Govt and Agency NEFLX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

GMO U.S. Treasury Fund invests most of its net assets in Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations and collateralized repurchase agreements that include U.S. Treasury bills, bonds and notes and other securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, as well as Separately Traded Registered Interest and Principal Securities and other zero-coupon securities. GUSTX advisors seek to maintain an estimated interest rate duration of one year or less.

GMO U.S. Treasury Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%. As of the end of August 2025, GUSTX has invested 30.1% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Note.

Sei Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund invests most of its net assets in U.S. Treasury obligations and other issues such as mortgage-backed securities and repurchase agreements guaranteed by various agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government. TCSGX advisors may also invest in securities issued by various entities of the U.S. government, like the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Sei Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%. TCSGX has an expense ratio of 0.48%.

Loomis Sayles Funds - Ltd Term Govt and Agency fund invests most of its net assets inissues with credit quality above or below the credit rating of the U.S. government's long-term debt instruments by the U.S. government itself, its agencies or instrumentalities. NEFLX advisors may also choose investment-grade corporate notes and bonds, collateralized loan obligations, zero-coupon bonds, asset-backed securities and mortgage-related securities.

Loomis Sayles Funds - Ltd Term Govt and Agency fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. Christopher T. Harms has been the fund manager of NEFLX since April 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all short-term government bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of short-term government bond mutual funds.

