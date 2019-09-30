3 Top-Ranked Putnam Mutual Funds to Invest In

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most-renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $174 billion under its management as of August 2019, of which mutual fund assets comprised $84 billion. The fund family allocated its assets in more than 90 mutual funds, including equity and fixed income funds.

The company has over 170 investment professionals and provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. It now has presence in North America, Europe and Asia with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Singapore and Sydney.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund Class A PNOPX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in growth companies that have an inclination toward sustainable business practices. The fund managers use a bottom-up approach to select companies with good sustainability, valuation and fundamental characteristics. PNOPX has returned 23.6% on a year-to-date basis.

Katherine Collins is one of the fund managers of PNOPX since 2018.

George Putnam Balanced Fund Class Y PGEYX aims to provide both capital appreciation and current income. The fund seeks to offer a balanced investment which comprises a well-diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. PGEYX has returned 16.4% on a year-to-date basis.

PGEYX has an expense ratio of 0.74% as compared with the category average of 0.81%.

Putnam International Value Fund Class R6 PIGWX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of medium- and large-capitalization companies outside the United States, with a focus on value stocks. PIGWX has returned 6.3% on a year-to-date basis.

As of June 2019, PIGWX held 118 issues, with 3.70% of its assets invested in Novartis AG.

