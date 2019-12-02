3 Top-Ranked Putnam Mutual Funds to Buy Today

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most-renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $177 billion under its management as of October 2019, of which mutual fund assets comprised $86 billion. The fund family allocated its assets in more than 90 mutual funds, including equity and fixed income funds.

The company has over 170 investment professionals and provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. It now has presence in North America, Europe and Asia with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Singapore and Sydney.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Equity Spectrum Fund Class A PYSAX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in equity securities of companies of any size, which comprise both growth and value stocks. PYSAX is a no-diversified fund. PYSAX has returned 12.6% on a year-to-date basis.

David L. Glancy is one of the fund managers of PYSAX since 2009.

Putnam Diversified Income Trust Class A PDINX aims for a high current income, consistent with capital preservation. The fund mostly invests in bonds and other obligations of companies and governments globally. These bonds could be either investment-grade or below-investment-grade in quality and may have intermediate- to long-term maturities. PDINX has returned 9.5% on a year-to-date basis.

PDINX has an expense ratio of 0.98% as compared with the category average of 1.19%.

Putnam Growth Opportunities Fund Class A POGAX aims for capital growth. The fund invests majority of its assets in common stocks of large American companies, with more inclination toward growth stocks. The manager may also consider, when deciding whether to buy or sell investments, a company's valuation, cash flows, financial strength and potential for growth, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings and dividends. POGAX hasreturned 28% on a year-to-date basis.

As of September 2019, POGAX held 63 issues, with 9.50% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

