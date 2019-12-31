3 Top-Ranked Putnam Mutual Funds for Decent Returns

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $180 billion as of November 2019, with $88 billion allocated to more than 90 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, the Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund Class A PDMAX fund aims for positive total return. To achieve this, the fund advisor focuses on lessening volatility over time. The fund uses a combination of directional and non-directional strategies for asset allocation. The first strategy aims for diversification in efficient investments whereas the second strategy aims to generate positive returns that have less exposure to traditional asset classes. PDMAX has returned 5% in the past year.

James A. Fetch is one of the fund managers of PDMAX since 2008.

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund Class A PTRNX aims for positive total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in a broadly diversified portfolio which reflects uncorrelated fixed-income strategies that are designed to take advantage of market inefficiencies across markets worldwide and fixed-income sectors. PTRNX has returned 6.9% in the past year.

PTRNX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.18%.

Putnam Income Fund Class A PINCX seeks high current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund invests the majority of its assets in bonds and other obligations of companies and governments globally, denominated in U.S. dollars, are either investment-grade or below investment-grade and have intermediate- to long-term maturities. PINCX has returned 12.5% in the past year.

As of November 2019, PINCX held 1223 issues, with 16.75% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 3%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.