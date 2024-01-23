3 Top-Ranked PIMCO Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 3,400 employees. PIMCO had around $1.74 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds,PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJPX, PIMCO RAE US PKAAX and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQIZX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small market capitalization companies economically tied to the United States. PMJAX Sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. By the end of September 2023, PMJAX held 175 issues, with 4.8% of its assets invested in Abercrombie & Fitch.

PIMCO RAE US fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of stocks of large-cap companies that are economically tied to the United States. PKAAX Sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%. PKAAX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing investments consisting of equity and equity-related securities. PQIZX advisors choose to invest in stocks using PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. Daniel J. Ivascynhas been one of the fund managers of PQIZX since October 2013.

