3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG NWCAX, Nuveen Global Infrastructure FGIAX and Nuveen International Value NCIGX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. NWCAX advisors use qualitative assessment techniques to evaluate each company’s performance.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. As of the end of January 2024, NWCAX held 40 issues, with 13.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities issued by domestic and foreign infrastructure-related companies. FGIAX advisors also invest in issues of companies based in emerging markets.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%. FGIAX has an expense ratio of 1.22%.

Nuveen International Value fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies irrespective of their market capitalization. NCIGX advisors also invest in issues of companies located in emerging markets.

Nuveen International Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%. James T. Stephenson has been one of the fund managers of NCIGX since February 2018.

