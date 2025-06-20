3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Adding to Your Portfolio

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Large Cap Growth TILWX, Nuveen Core Equity TIIRX and Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund NQVAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large-cap growth companies, which are expected to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations. TILWX advisors also invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in foreign issues.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.4%. As of the end of January 2025, TILWX held 54 issues, with 12.6% of its assets invested in Amazon.com.

Nuveen Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets preferably in large-cap equity securities of issues, which, according to the fund’s investment advisors, have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. TIIRX advisors prefer to invest in companies that are attractively valued and have the potential to appreciate faster than their peers and generate regular income in the form of dividends, stock buybacks or both.

Nuveen Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.4%. TIIRX has an expense ratio of 0.68%.

Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large, medium and small-capitalization domestic companies. NQVAX advisors may also invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign issues, including the emerging market countries.

Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. Jon E. Bosse has been the fund manager of NQVAX since November 1997.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TIIRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NQVAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TILWX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.