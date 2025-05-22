3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Large Cap Growth TIRTX, Nuveen Core Equity TGIWX and Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity TSCHX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large-cap growth companies, which are expected to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations. TIRTX advisors also invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in foreign issues.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.7%. As of the end of January 2025, TIRTX held 54 issues, with 12.6% of its assets invested in Amazon.com.

Nuveen Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets preferably in large-cap equity securities of issues, which, according to the fund’s investment advisors, have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. TGIWX advisors prefer to invest in companies that are attractively valued and have the potential to appreciate faster than their peers and generate regular income in the form of dividends, stock buybacks or both.

Nuveen Core Equity fundhas three-year annualized returns of 13.5%. TGIWX has an expense ratio of 0.41%.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap domestic companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index, at the time of purchase. TSCHX advisors chose to invest in companies across a wide range of sectors, growth rates and valuations.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. Pei Chen has been the fund manager of TSCHX since March 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TIRTX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TSCHX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGIWX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.