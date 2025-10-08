3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Gains

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Large Cap Growth Fund Retirement TILRX, Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund NQGCX and Nuveen Quant Small/mid Cap Equity Fund TSMEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth Fund Retirement invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large-cap growth companies, which are expected to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations. TILRX advisors also invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in foreign issues.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth Fund Retirement has three-year annualized returns of 24.1%. As of the end of April 2025, TILRX held 59 issues, with 10.3% of its assets invested in Amazon.com.

Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in income-producing equity securities, including common stock, preferred and other securities with equity characteristics. NQGCX advisors generally invest a small portion of the net assets in corporate and U.S. government debt securities.

Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.6%. NQGCX has an expense ratio of 1.86%.

Nuveen Quant Small/mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of medium and small-capitalization companies, which its advisors believe have favorable prospects for significant long-term capital appreciation. TSMEX advisors may also invest a small portion of the net assets in foreign equity securities, denominated in U.S. dollars or in international currencies.

Nuveen Quant Small/mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.1%. Pei Chen has been the fund manager of TSMEX since September 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TILRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NQGCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TSMEX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.