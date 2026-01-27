3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds to Buy for Impressive Growth

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Quant Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund TSMEX, Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund TSCWX and Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund NQGAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Quant Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of medium and small-capitalization companies, which its advisors believe have favorable prospects for significant long-term capital appreciation. TSMEX advisors may also invest a small portion of the net assets in foreign equity securities, denominated in U.S. dollars or in international currencies.

Nuveen Quant Small/mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.1%. As of the end of July 2025, TSMEX held 357 issues, with 1.1% of its assets invested in SoFi Technologies.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies. TSCWX advisors choose to invest in companies that have favorable prospects for substantial long-term capital appreciation.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.6%. TSCWX has an expense ratio of 0.41%.

Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in income-producing equity securities, including common stock, preferred and other securities with equity characteristics. NQGAX advisors generally invest a small portion of the net assets in corporate and U.S. government debt securities.

Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.6%. James T. Stephenson has been the fund manager of NQGAX since March 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NQGAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TSMEX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TSCWX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.