3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

With $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. The company was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, it offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Real Estate Securities Select Retirement TRRSX, Nuveen Large Cap Value Retirement TRLCX and Nuveen Credit Income FJSIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Real Estate Securities Select Retirement primarily invests in real estate-related companies and property owners, while also holding select foreign real estate securities and limited non-real-estate equity and debt investments.

Nuveen Real Estate Securities Select Retirement has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. As of March 2026, TRRSX held 50 issues, with 11.4% of its assets invested in Welltower.

Nuveen Large Cap Value Retirement mainly invests in large-cap value stocks, with a portion of assets allocated to foreign investments under normal market conditions.

Nuveen Large Cap Value Retirement has three-year annualized returns of 17.9%. TRLCX has an expense ratio of 0.65%.

Nuveen Credit Income focuses on credit-related instruments, emphasizing below-investment-grade or comparable securities, while also investing in exchange-traded, closed-end, and other investment companies.

Nuveen Credit Income has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. James S. Kim has been one of the fund managers of FJSIX since February 2025.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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