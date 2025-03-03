3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Core Equity TGIWX, Nuveen Large Cap Value TRLWX and Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity TSCHX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets preferably in large-cap equity securities of issues, which, according to the fund’s investment advisors, have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. TGIWX advisors prefer to invest in companies that are attractively valued, and have the potential to appreciate faster than its peers and generate regular income in the form of dividends, stock buy-backs or both.

Nuveen Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.3%. As of the end of October 2024, TGIWX held 51 issues, with 7.6% of its assets invested in NVIDIA.

Nuveen Large Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic and foreign companies as defined by the fund's benchmark index, the Russell 1000 Value Index. TRLWX advisors generally invest in companies that appear undervalued based on the evaluation of their potential worth.

Nuveen Large Cap Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. TRLWX has an expense ratio of 0.41%.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap domestic companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index, at the time of purchase. TSCHX advisors chose to invest in companies across a wide range of sectors, growth rates and valuations.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. Pei Chen has been the fund manager of TSCHX since March 2016.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.