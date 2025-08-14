3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Large Cap Growth TIRTX, Nuveen Large Cap Value TCLCX and Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity TSCWX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large-cap growth companies, which are expected to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations. TIRTX advisors also invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in foreign issues.

Nuveen Large Cap Growth fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.9%. As of the end of April 2025, TIRTX held 59 issues, with 10.3% of its assets invested in Amazon.com.

Nuveen Large Cap Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large-cap value companies. TCLCX advisors also invest a small portion of the fund’s net assets in foreign issues.

Nuveen Large Cap Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 15%. TCLCX has an expense ratio of 0.70%.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap domestic companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index, at the time of purchase. TSCWX advisors chose to invest in companies across a wide range of sectors, growth rates and valuations.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. Pei Chen has been the fund manager of TSCWX since March 2016.

