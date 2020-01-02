3 Top-Ranked Non-US Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those who prefer funds that invest in companies based in foreign markets over those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US funds.

Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund FSAMX aims for capital growth. The fund invests majority of its assets in securities of emerging markets issuers. FSAMX mostly invests in common stocks of companies from different emerging market countries. FSAMX has returned 10% in the past year.

Wilfred Chilangwa is the fund manager of FSAMX since 2010.

AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund Class A AOPAX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund considers those companies as small-cap ones whose market capitalizations are on par with those included in the MSCI World Small-Cap Index. AOPAX has returned 11.3% in the past year.

As of October 2019, AOPAX held 99 issues with 2.48% of its assets invested in Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd.

American Funds International Growth and Income Fund Class A IGAAX invests majority of its assets in securities of companies mostly outside the United States. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation while providing current income. IGAAX has returned 15.3% in the past year.

IGAAX has an expense ratio of 0.93% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

