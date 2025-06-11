3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

FPA Crescent Institutional

(FPACX): 1.06% expense ratio and 1% management fee. FPACX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. FPACX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.52%.

Northern Large Cap Value

(NOLVX): 0.57% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. NOLVX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NOLVX, with annual returns of 13.39% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Third Avenue Value Fund Institutional

(TAVFX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. TAVFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 23.2%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

