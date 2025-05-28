3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy IR

(GGSTX): 0.3% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. GGSTX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. GGSTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.7%.

Hartford Emerging Markets Equity I

(HERIX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. HERIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. HERIX, with annual returns of 9.15% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Morgan Stanley Inst Discovery I

(MPEGX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. MPEGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 6.97% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

