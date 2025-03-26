3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

DFA US Small Cap Growth Institutional

(DSCGX): 0.32% expense ratio and 0.28% management fee. DSCGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With annual returns of 13.5% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Investor

(FTHNX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FTHNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With five-year annualized performance of 15.91%, expense ratio of 1.05% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund

(PRWCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRWCX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. PRWCX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.59%, and annual returns of 11.66% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.