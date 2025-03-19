3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Homestead Value Fund

(HOVLX) has a 0.64% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. HOVLX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 14.16% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Y

(MLPTX). Expense ratio: 1.01%. Management fee: 0.7%. MLPTX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. This fund has managed to produce a robust 22.73% over the last five years.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6

(NRMGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. NRMGX has an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 11.02% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

